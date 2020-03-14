Broadmark Realty Capital’s (BRMK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $140,744,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,775,000. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $16,311,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,795,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

