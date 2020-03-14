Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

