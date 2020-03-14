Brokers Offer Predictions for Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Noble Energy in a report released on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBL. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE NBL opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.