Brokers Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

