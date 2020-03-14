Brokers Set Expectations for General Electric’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GE. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

