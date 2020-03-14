Brokers Set Expectations for Revlon Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revlon in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.40 million.

REV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $649.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Revlon has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mittleman Brothers LLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after buying an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revlon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Revlon by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Revlon by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

