Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.46

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 3762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

