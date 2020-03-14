Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading Down 13.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $36.23, 61,024 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 721,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $43,581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $58,376,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 788.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.