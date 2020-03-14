BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.23 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

