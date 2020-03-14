Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,837 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $1,152,039.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,259 shares of company stock worth $28,377,731 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

