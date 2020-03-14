Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.03.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$3.95.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

