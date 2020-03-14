Canaccord Genuity Downgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,001,611.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

