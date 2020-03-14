Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

Shares of TNEYF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sand light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.