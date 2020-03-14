Canaccord Genuity Lowers Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

