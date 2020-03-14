Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 597107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

