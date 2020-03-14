Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as low as C$16.84 and last traded at C$18.31, with a volume of 6018905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.76.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total transaction of C$203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,802,406.42. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00. Insiders have sold 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,507 in the last three months.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

