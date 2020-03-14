Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $272.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as low as $196.16 and last traded at $200.38, with a volume of 6655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.30.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.