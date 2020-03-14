Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,305,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,991,000 after buying an additional 72,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,040,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,242,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after buying an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

