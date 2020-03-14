Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,369 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,486,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

