Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $192.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average of $205.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

