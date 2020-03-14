Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,640 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $13,017,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,283 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

