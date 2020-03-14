Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $365,000 in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,451,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,250 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

