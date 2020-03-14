Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $394,000 in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Open Text stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.