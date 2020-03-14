Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after buying an additional 368,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after buying an additional 336,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

LOW stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

