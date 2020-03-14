Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

