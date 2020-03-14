Capital One National Association Takes $5.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

