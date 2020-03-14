Carlyle Group Inc. Has $475.48 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588,295 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners accounts for 31.5% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Enviva Partners worth $475,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

EVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

EVA stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Enviva Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $976.25 million, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

