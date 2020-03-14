Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,620 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 952,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,825 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,041,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 578,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $108,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

NYSE:V opened at $175.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $345.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

