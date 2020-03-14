Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $96.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

