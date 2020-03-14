Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 7,685 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,548,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

