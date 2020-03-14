Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of CSCO opened at $37.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

