Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

