Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 306.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $75.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

