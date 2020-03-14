Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $19.64 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

