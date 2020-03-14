Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $37.96 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.