Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 48,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

NYSE PSX opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

