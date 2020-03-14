Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $73,193,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 327,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

