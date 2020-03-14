Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 44545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Carvana from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

