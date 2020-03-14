Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$6.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as low as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 8715048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.