Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Set at C$9.50 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CERV stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$13.80.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

