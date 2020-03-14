Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,346 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 16.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.