Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,274 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

