Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,964 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Insteel Industries worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth $3,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on Insteel Industries from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a P/E ratio of 138.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

