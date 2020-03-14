Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. Research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

