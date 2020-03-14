Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Ichor worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.