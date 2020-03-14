Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 952 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,601,330. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABTX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $542.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

