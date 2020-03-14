Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 96,996 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of City Office REIT worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,986 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in City Office REIT by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director John Sweet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $454.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 0.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.