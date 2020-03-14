Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Titan Machinery worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

