Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,910 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of ImmunoGen worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $83,782.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

