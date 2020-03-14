Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,235 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of National Presto Industries worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $79.10 on Friday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

